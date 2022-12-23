Bellingham’s Real Madrid ‘preference’ could be huge blow for Liverpool – report

It was always destined to be a transfer story that had twists and turns but it appears that Jude Bellingham may have taken a step further away from Anfield with his latest apparent decision.

As reported by AS (via BBC Sport): ‘England midfielder Jude Bellingham’s preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United’.

With any deal for the 19-year-old not likely to be completed until the summer, it’s inevitable that there will be countless stories about him up to that point and so we can only take every ‘update’ with a heavy pinch of salt.

This report coming from a Spanish news outlet means that it may well have been used for the sole reason of trying to keep Real Madrid in the race for the signature of the talented England international and may not ring true at all.

However, the truth is that we don’t know at this moment where the heart and mind of the Borussia Dortmund man lies and we probably won’t know until we see him adorned in that club’s colours, holding their scarf above his head.

For now, we can hope that the Reds remain in the running for the Birmingham-born teenager and keep our fingers crossed that the club is in a strong enough position on the pitch to lure him in and financially to be able to afford him.

