Benfica reject €100m bid for Liverpool-linked Enzo Fernandez – report

Liverpool supporters may not have been too aware of links between the club and Enzo Fernandez before the start of the World Cup but since the events in Qatar, the Argentine has very much been on the radar of many.

There had been some outlets reporting that the Reds had agreed a deal with Benfica for the player but it seems that these stories were wide of the mark, although a bid could have been made.

As reported by Record (via BBC Sport): ‘Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been linked again with the Reds and Real, and the Portuguese club will not sell for below the 21-year-old’s 120m euro (£106m) release clause’.

Having been awarded the best young player in the tournament where his nation came out victorious, the 21-year-old will be on the watchlist of many clubs around the world and so the bid really could have come from anyone.

With the former River Plate midfielder only joining his new club this summer, there’s no real need to rush a sale on their front unless there’s a bid that meets the release clause.

That’s not just because that’s when they would have to sell the player but with four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, there’s little need to cash in just yet and they can still benefit from his performances on the field.

Whether an Anfield move proves to be his final destination, this looks to be a story that will also rumble on for many months.

