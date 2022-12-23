Carragher compares Nunez to Premier League legend despite the Liverpool forward having an off night at the Etihad

Jamie Carragher has compared Darwin Nunez to Premier League legend Alan Shearer due to the way in which the Liverpool forward strikes the ball.

The Uruguayan was in action for the Reds last night as Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad and although the 23-year-old fired three huge chances wide of the target, the Scouser still likened the £64m to Shearer.

“He’s not the most technical in terms of his finishing,” Carragher told Sky Sports (via the Express).

“When I’ve seen him really strike his foot through the ball – even when it goes down the centre – he’s got that much power in his shot that he can send the goalkeeper into the net.

READ MORE: Liverpool rival Manchester United in ‘monitoring’ 16-year-old starlet from the Championship – report

“Maybe it’s a few levels above him right now but sort of like Alan Shearer, how he used to finish.

“When you think of an Alan Shearer finish, you think of almost bursting the net. I think that’s the type of finish [Nunez] sort of does.”

Shearer is one of, if not the greatest striker to play in the English top-flight.

The former Newcastle man certainly knew how to find the back of the net and remains the Premier League’s record goalscorer with 260 goals despite hanging up his boots in 2006.

Nunez, meanwhile, is still finding his feet in England after arriving from Benfica in the summer.

The Reds No. 27 appeared to be lacking confidence in front of goal last night but did register an assist for Mo Salah.

So far this term (across all competitions), the former Almeria forward has netted nine times and registered three assist for Klopp’s side.

If he scores just half the amount of goals that Shearer managed in the division then we’ll be happy!

Hopefully he has his shooting boots on when we visit Villa Park on Boxing Day.