Jurgen Klopp on the chances of Liverpool making signings in January as the Reds prepare to ‘chase’ success in the new year

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are ‘probably looking’ to make signing in January but explained he will always work with what he’s currently got at his disposal.

The German tactician has not shied away in admitting his eagerness to sign a new midfielder and has reportedly made Jude Bellingham his number one transfer target.

Although any potential deal for the teenager is likely to be struck at the end of the season, the FA Cup champions are still open to adding reinforcements to the squad during the winter window.

“January, in our situation I think, we always say in this moment because it’s true from the sports side we are always prepared,” Klopp told a press conference on Friday (as quoted by Metro).

“It’s always clear what ideas we have, what the necessity is from our point of view, that’s clear. But the rest doesn’t lie 100 per cent in our hands, that’s how it is. We always work with what we’ve got, that will not change. “You can imagine, with the situation we are in, we are probably looking, if something happens, we will see.”

READ MORE: Liverpool and Manchester City release second joint statement following a ‘number of incidents’ during League Cup clash

Liverpool need a huge effort during the second half to the campaign if their season is to be a successful one.

Klopp’s men already find themselves 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal and are out of the Carabao Cup after their defeat to Manchester City last night.

A two legged Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid will take place across February and March while the Reds will face Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss knows that his side have work to do but he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“We obviously left a gap between us and the much more exciting spots in the table,” Klopp said.

“But we consider ourselves in punching distance and that means we have to chase and that’s what we will do.”

Our Premier League campaign resumes on Boxing Day when we travel to Villa Park.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?