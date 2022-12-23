(Video) Jurgen Klopp responds to Jude Bellingham question and discusses Liverpool’s January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp chuckled when he was asked about the prospect of signing Jude Bellingham in January and claimed he’s the ‘wrong person to ask’.

The Borussia Dortmund teenager is believed to be the Reds’ top transfer target but any potential deal is likely to be struck at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old impressed for England at the World Cup – which only increased interest in his services from other clubs – with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United reportedly joining the FA Cup champions in showing interest in his signature.

Other than Bellingham, the Anfield outfit have also been linked with Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez following their impressive performances in Qatar for Morocco and Argentina respectively.

Klopp didn’t give much away, however, and claimed his side ‘are probably looking’ to make signings but will have to wait and see.

Check Klopp speaking below via our Twitter page: