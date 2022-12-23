(Video) Klopp confirms ‘virus’ ripping through the squad amidst van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold’s return

Liverpool supporters are patiently awaiting the return to action of our World Cup stars but Jurgen Klopp provided a worrying update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with the media after the game with Manchester City, the 55-year-old said: “We thought Trent was available but then he got ill, so that is what we have to wait for. Virgil trained today [and] yesterday completely normal and should be ready for Monday, but we have to see who gets the virus until then”.

READ MORE: Milner injury update as our vice captain limps off with a hamstring problem

It never seems to be easy when it comes to injuries and absent players, as we watched Nathan Ake score against us at the Etihad Stadium and his international teammate is still yet to return to action for the Reds.

With the news that the Scouser in our team is ill too, let’s hope that this virus doesn’t affect any more members of the squad.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?