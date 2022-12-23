Jurgen Klopp rules two Liverpool stars out of Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa but is ‘hopeful’ Alexander-Arnold will return

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that James Milner and Bobby Firmino will miss the next ‘couple of games’ with the pair currently sidelined through injury.

The former was forced off during the first half of last night’s League Cup clash with Manchester City with a suspected hamstring strain while the Brazilian forward was not involved at all due to a calf injury.

“Millie didn’t get better since then – he will be out for a couple of games,” Klopp said (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com). “Same for Bobby.

“Bobby, it’s like this, he is already on the better side of it, even when it is only a few days ago, but it’s not a major thing, so we will look day by day with him.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp on the chances of Liverpool making signings in January as the Reds prepare to ‘chase’ success in the new year

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was introduced at half-time against Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad and made a decent impact as he played a huge role in the build-up to Mo Salah’s equaliser.

Klopp confirmed that the former Arsenal man had been ill recently while also commenting on the current situation regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Ox is fine, Ox was ill, like Trent, some of the staff as well,” the German added. “That’s why we have to be careful in the moment, absolutely, like everybody, I think it’s going around.

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100 per cent clear what we want to do against City and then you have to change in the last second pretty much, that’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Aston Villa as well so we need to be flexible, stay flexible.

“Apart from that, Virg trained now obviously completely normal so will be there. Trent hopefully will be better; he was not part of the full session but of parts, let’s see how that develops until tomorrow. That’s it.”

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?