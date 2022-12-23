Liverpool and Manchester City release second joint statement following a ‘number of incidents’ during League Cup clash

Liverpool returned to domestic action last night following the break for the World Cup and fell to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

Supporters of both clubs had been warned about their behaviour both inside and outside the ground prior to the clash but it appears that a small minority of fans have been involved in a ‘number of incidents’ that are ‘wholly unacceptable’.

A statement released by both clubs (via Liverpoolfc.com) read: “Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC and the chairs from our supporter groups have worked together in recent weeks to remind fans of our expectations and both clubs would like to thank the vast majority of fans for their behaviour at last night’s Carabao Cup match at the Etihad Stadium.

“It is however hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night’s match that are wholly unacceptable. These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective club.

“Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football.”

It’s currently unclear as to what the ‘incidents’ actually are but it’s disappointing that despite all of the work both clubs have done and are continuing to do, a small minority of fans are simply not listening.

Supporting your team, singing the songs and backing the players on the pitch is what you go to the match for, but it appears that some people insist on causing trouble.

Liverpool versus Manchester City has become one of the biggest fixtures in the country in recent years but it’s what’s happening off the pitch that is overshadowing the quality on it.

