Liverpool rival Manchester United in ‘monitoring’ 16-year-old starlet from the Championship – report

With widespread reports linking us with marquee signings like Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez and Sofyan Amrabat, hearing a new name enter the fray is certainly exciting and Liverpool may well be able to land a promising youngster.

As reported by the Mirror (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Preston’s 16-year-old Argentine striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile’.

It’s fair to assume that many won’t have yet heard of Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and that is with good reason, the 16-year-old is still yet to be handed a senior debut at Preston North End but has been highly impressive in the younger age groups.

Playing for the Under-18’s, the Argentine has scored 18 goals in his past 10 appearances and that run has also included him scoring four separate hat-tricks for the Deepdale club.

With Ryan Lowe’s side being the lowest scoring club in the Championship, the Scouse manager may soon feel the need to deploy the exciting youngster in the first-team and see if his talents can be transferred into top-level football.

If that is a gamble that both occurs and goes well, it looks to be safe to assume that we will have scouts keeping an eye on the performance level of the starlet and he could become a player we add to the ranks at Anfield.

Given our strong relationship with the Lancashire club already, we could soon be favourties for a youngster that could be set to light up the Premier League in coming years.

