(Video) Manchester City’s bizarre light show ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City undoubtedly have one of the best teams and managers in world football but they also have one of the most manufactured and embarrassing clubs in the world too, something which was fully on show before our Carabao Cup tie.

Instead of having a person reading the team on the sidelines like most clubs do, the Etihad Stadium turned into a light and laser show with images of the players being made on the pitch itself after the stadium was plunged into darkness.

The strange image of Erling Haaland in laser form was projected onto the pitch and the whole experience was very odd.

Everything about their match day experience just feels so fake and empty, they can have the players, the manager and (some of) the trophies but they’ll never be able to create the soul and the history that many other clubs in this country have.

You can view the light show by Manchester City via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Manchester City's light show at the Etihad stadium before facing Liverpool 💥 pic.twitter.com/qqS3tDLEQ2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 22, 2022

