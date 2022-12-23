Milner injury update as our vice captain limps off with a hamstring problem

Liverpool returned to action with a loss and some fresh injury concerns, certainly not the ideal scenario and Jurgen Klopp provided an update on James Milner after the match.

Speaking with the media, the German said: “Millie felt something in the hamstring. We still hope it is not an injury, but we will see. He felt something, but after 30 years in the business he said, ‘I don’t think it’s a lot’ so we will see.”

It’s not ideal to hear that our No.7 was removed from the pitch with a hamstring problem but let’s hope that the 36-year-old is right with his self diagnosis and that we can see him back on the pitch soon.

For now, let’s hope this isn’t a sign of things to come with an injury list growing after just one game back.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Milner via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

