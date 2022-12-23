Nunez labelled as a ‘rough diamond’ by Carragher following his performance against Manchester City

Jamie Carragher has labelled Darwin Nunez as a ‘rough diamond’ after the Liverpool forward missed a number of huge chances during the Reds’ League Cup clash with Manchester City last night.

The Sky Blues progressed through to the quarter-final of the tournament following their 3-2 victory at the Etihad but the Uruguayan forward had three huge chances to find the back of the net throughout the clash but he somehow failed to hit the target with his efforts.

This led the former Anfield favourite to discuss the £64m forward and his style of play.

“He is a rough diamond,” Carragher told Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail). “He will never had a quiet game, he will either score or will show a series of missed chances.

“He is not the most technical in terms of finishing. He tries to burst the net but there is definitely something to work with but you wouldn’t want to play against him with that pace.”

READ MORE: (Video) Manchester City’s bizarre light show ahead of Liverpool clash

Some will claim that the 23-year-old is yet to fully settle at his new club but it was hugely disappointing to see him fail to test the ‘keeper yesterday.

Despite all of the criticism he’s received since his arrival on Merseyside, he’s registered nine goals and three assists in 19 appearances (across all competitions) which isn’t actually too bad.

It’s the chances that he’s missing which is a slight concern, however.

Bobby Firmino missed the game last night with a calf injury but once he returns to fitness Carragher can see our No. 27 moving out wide and operating from the left with Luis Diaz also sidelined through injury.

“I think right now because of Diaz injury he played through the centre,” the Scouser added.

“I think when Liverpool get Roberto Firmino back he will go wide, but he will become that centre forward in future.”

We have confidence that under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp and Co. the former Almeria forward will soon be firing on all cylinders.

Let’s hope he can bounce back on silence his doubters again when we travel to Villa Park on Boxing Day.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?