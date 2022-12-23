(Video) Salah floors Nathan Ake with embarrassingly brilliant piece of skill

Liverpool and Manchester City went head-to-head once again but for the first time in the past four attempts, Pep Guardiola’s side claimed victory – it certainly wasn’t through a lack of trying from the Reds though and Mo Salah in particular.

The Egyptian King started the game brightly and one moment inside the first 20 minutes of the match resulted in Nathan Ake being floored by a superb piece of skill.

It was a simple drop of the shoulder from our No.11 but the Dutch defender couldn’t handle it, confused by the movement of the 30-year-old the former Bournemouth man couldn’t rearrange his feet and ended up embarrassingly on the floor.

It wasn’t the result we wanted from the Etihad Stadium but let’s hope we can head into our Premier League return with more match fitness and sharpness, ready to defeat Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

You can watch the video of Salah’s skill courtesy of beIN Sports (via @a5medv on Twitter):

