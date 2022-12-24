(Video) Alisson has Firmino in bits over iconic Lucas line in vending machine prank

Posted by
(Video) Alisson has Firmino in bits over iconic Lucas line in vending machine prank

Alisson Becker drew on the spirit of Lucas Leiva this Christmas period during a vending machine prank for the club and Coca-Cola.

The Brazilian responded to one Liverpool fan’s disappointment at finding Brussels Sprouts dispensed with a classic Lucas Leiva line: ‘Unlucky!’

It’s a clip that’s sure to bring about a lot of nostalgia for fans as it did for our No.1’s compatriot Bobby Firmino who was stuck with him behind the fake vending machine.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC (via @LFCTransferRoom):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top