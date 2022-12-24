Bruno Andrade reveals LFC not considering long-term contract for player as behind the scenes plans unveiled

Liverpool are said to be open to handing Bobby Firmino a one-year contract extension, or, potentially, a two-year contract, though a long-term agreement is unlikely to be issued.

This comes from Bruno Andrade with UOL, claiming that the player’s preference is to extend his future at Anfield rather than entertain offers from other clubs – who will be free to do so from January given that his current terms expire in the summer of 2023.

The former Hoffenheim forward has enjoyed a return to form this term, amassing 13 goal contributions in 21games (across all competitions).

At 31 years of age, Liverpool’s decision-makers are understandably reluctant to hand anything beyond a two-year extension to the forward.

Whilst we’re not talking about a talent of the calibre of Mo Salah, Firmino has been a key part of the successful Jurgen Klopp era and you’d be hard-pressed to find many a fan opposed to the idea of keeping him at L4 for a little while longer.

With the midfield set to be prioritised as far as any transfer business is concerned over the course of the next two windows, there would be a certain amount of logic attached to the notion of delaying any efforts to replenish the front-three until 2023.

