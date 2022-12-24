‘My god’ – Ex-Red blown away by Liverpool star v Man City; wants to see ‘scary’ Bundesliga talent playing alongside him

Liverpool may not have got the win they were hoping for on their return to domestic action, dropping out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City, but there was plenty to admire about the performance.

Thiago Alcantara shone in the middle of the park, delivering the kind of classy spectacle that had former Red Don Hutchison taking to Twitter to imagine a midfield duo comprised of the Spanish playmaker and transfer target Jude Bellingham.

My god Imagine Bellingham and Thiago together. Thiago touches have been diff class even with a couple of inexperienced youngsters alongside him.. 🔥

Also VVD and Konate 💪🏽 — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) December 22, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been keeping close tabs on the Borussia Dortmund prodigy for some time now and are expected to launch a bid for his services come the summer.

Whilst it’s not currently known with absolute confidence where the ‘scary’ (as put forward by Jermaine Jenas in his commentary of England v Iran) Englishman will end up beyond the 2022/23 campaign, there’s a degree of informed expectation around a potential switch to Anfield.

Moving away from the workhorse midfield of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool invited in technical brilliance with the addition of Thiago back in 2020 and appear keen to expand in that department with the signing of Bellingham.

Able to play as a six and an eight, the former Birmingham City youth prospect would offer the ideal level of positional versatility Klopp’s looking for, technical ability in abundance but without sacrificing the dynamism that is a necessary part of a Liverpool midfield.

