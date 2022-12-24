Reliable transfer journo drops Enzo Fernandez update that could have big impact on LFC’s Bellingham deal

The transfer rumour mill has been steadily churning away ahead of the January window with Enzo Fernandez now enjoying much in the way of links to Liverpool Football Club amid their ongoing search for midfield additions.

Jacque Talbot – the reporter who broke Darwin Nunez’s planned move to the Premier League – has claimed that a move to Real Madrid is potentially likely for the World Cup winner after Benfica received a bid from an unnamed party.

It’s a move that could mean great news for the Reds’ pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

“They refused to name what club it was. Sounds are out of Portugal that’s it’s probably going to be a move to Real Madrid for Enzo Fernandez,” the journalist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“Spain or Real Madrid apparently, so, Barcelona? I haven’t checked. Presumably, it’s going to be Real Madrid.

“Which is fantastic if you’re a Liverpool fan because that’s surely going to open a door for Bellingham. I feel that Jude Bellingham is going to go to Liverpool eventually, I think that’s going to get done personally.”

The Merseysiders will be forced to fork out a fee likely in excess of £100m – between €100-150m (£88.4-132.7m), according to Florian Plettenberg – following yet more remarkable performances for club and country.

There are some slim hopes that we’ll manage to secure two big deals for the England prodigy and Fernandez come the summer window (moves that are said to be financially possible).

Bellingham on his own, of course, would be more than enough, provided that the club manages to secure at least another quality midfield signing over the course of the next two windows.

