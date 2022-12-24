The damning footage Jurgen Klopp showed his players in Dubai as 2023 plan becomes clear

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was evidently far from pleased with how his side performed in the opening half of their 2022/23 campaign.

That much is clear from the fact the German forced his available players to relive the horror show in footage shown at the Dubai training camp, according to Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph, with a view to charting a return to the stunning football enjoyed last term for 2023.

The Reds did enjoy a positive run of form in the lead-up to the World Cup after being utterly outperformed by Leeds United at Anfield in a defeat that brought about an end to Virgil van Dijk’s remarkable unbeaten run at L4.

There will no doubt be some already prepared to throw up their hands and warn the rest of the coming apocalypse on the red half of Merseyside after the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City.

If anything, however, Klopp and is coaching team will have been buoyed by what they witnessed at the Etihad as a comparatively poorer Liverpool espoused the principles that made his side such a feared outfit domestically and abroad in years gone by.

Had Darwin Nunez been more clinical when handed a spate of golden opportunities, the Reds may very well have walked away with a win on the night (undeserved as it might have seemed).

The break, evidently, has done us the world of good and hopefully a midfield signing, coupled with a return to form from Fabinho, will be the spark required to get us back into the heralded top four spots and mount a successful European campaign.

