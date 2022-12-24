Klopp just made clear who LFC’s blockbuster January target will be with latest phone calls as Bellingham unattainable – Football Insider

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been ‘calling every day’ to assist in the potential move for Enzo Fernandez, whom he is a big admirer of.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider with the publication claiming that the German has been active in supporting his club’s transfer efforts ahead of the January window.

This follows the understanding that Jude Bellingham will not be available for sale in the same window as the Reds look to bolster their midfield department for the second-half of the campaign.

Possessing a release clause worth €120m (£106.1m), we find it difficult to believe that the club will sanction a release of funds close to that amount as early as the winter window.

Certainly, we’d be inclined to imagine that an upfront payment close to that total figure would be required to land the World Cup winner in light of the fact that Benfica only acquired him from River Plate in the summer.

We’re expecting a deal closer to the £30-40m mark to be agreed for a signing of the calibre of a Sofyan Amrabat with much of our big business taking place in 2023.

