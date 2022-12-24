European sponsorship roundup: Liverpool sleeve, Barcelona-Zenb & Nottingham-UNHCR

Sponsored Post

Sponsorship deals: they make the world go round for clubs across the globe and, in Liverpool’s case, have been responsible for helping Jurgen Klopp’s men slowly creep up on commercial behemoth Manchester United.

FC Barcelona

On mainland Europe, the Reds’ Spanish rivals Barcelona have just partnered up with ZENB, a gluten-free food brand with a view to unlocking ‘the maximum potential of plant-based nutrition’.

“We are thrilled to welcome ZENB as the Official Gluten-Free Partner of FC Barcelona in the UK,” Juli Guiu, the La Liga outfit’s Marketing Area Vice President, said. “Their products are a shining example of how gluten-free, plant-based food can be tasty and play an important part in our daily lives, we hope that through our partnership we can unlock the maximum potential of plant-based nutrition.”

It’s a partnership ZENB hope will highlight the importance of plant-based food in supporting the protection of the environment and public health without compromising on nutritional value. For example, the company’s Yellow Pea pasta provides 17g of protein and 11g of fibre per serving.

ZENB aren’t merely just conscious of what goes into their food either, their packaging is recyclable whilst their Yellow Peas product both uses less water than durum wheat and is good for the soil – in short, it’s quite simply a greener choice for those conscious of what goes into their body.

“We’ve partnered with FC Barcelona a legendary football team to bring our plant-powered, gluten-free mission to promote a balanced lifestyle to the global stage,” Simon Goodwin, UK Country Lead, said.

To celebrate the partnership, ZENB are offering fans an exciting collection of prizes for their competition, which they can access with the following link here.

First prize involves a VIP day of football for the lucky winner, including a trip to Barcelona for two, two tickets to catch a Barcelona home game this term, plus flights and hotel.

The second prize is packed with loads of goodies too, offering the runner-up some ZENB products and one signed shirt as part of a Barcelona merchandise bundle.

Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly keen on adding another sponsorship to their impressive collection ahead of the expiry of Expedia at the end of the season, according to the Echo.

It’s possible still that the organisation could extend their current deal with the Reds, though the Merseysiders are said to be keen on securing an increase on the £10m per year arrangement in place.

With the pandemic increasingly in the rearview mirror and club finances returning to normal levels, there will rightly be some optimism on our end with regard to the possibility of an improved deal.

Nottingham Forest

We’ve talked about what football clubs can do for brands and Nottingham Forest are certainly a great example of this after agreeing a partnership with UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency).

This update comes courtesy of Eurosport with the outlet noting that both the men’s and women’s teams will carry the logo for the remainder of the campaign.

“We are delighted that for the remainder of the season we will use the front of the famous Nottingham Forest shirt to tell such an important story,” Evangelos Marinakis, Forest’s owner, said. “It will be an honour to display their name on our shirt in support of this important cause.”

At a time when refugees continue to be reviled, ridiculed and treated as less than sub-human by national governments, the Premier League-based outfit is using its platform to send out a powerful message.

