Liverpool could be set to seal January transfer ‘soon’ as Reds proposal would test club’s resolve – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to soon supply an offer for Sofyan Amrabat’s services ‘that would make Fiorentina “falter” in their resolve to keep the midfielder’.

This comes courtesy of Corriere Fiorentino (via Sport Witness) with the outlet suggesting that the bid in question could come close to €40m (£35.3m).

“Amrabat is earning ‘a lot of attention’ following his performances in Qatar and Liverpool are one of the clubs who are ‘about him’,” Sean Lunt wrote for the publication.

“That courtship is quickly picking up pace, and according to what has filtered through from ‘circles very close to the player’ they ‘could soon’ present a proposal ‘not far from €40m’.

“That is an offer which, if ever made official, would come very close to the figures that would make Fiorentina ‘falter’ in their resolve to keep the midfielder.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be especially keen on securing a new addition to the midfield department with Jurgen Klopp himself allegedly leading the charge.

A fee in the region of £30-40m would certainly fit the bill for Liverpool ahead of a big-money move for a Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez-calibre addition to the middle of the park.

We have to be reasonably wary of signings off the back of a World Cup, of course, with fans right to point to the likes of Salif Diao and El-Hadji Diouf as prominent examples of why form at the tournament should be ignored.

Regardless, the Moroccan international was phenomenal in Qatar, impressing against top opposition of the likes of France, Spain and Belgium, which should offer at least some indication of the quality we’d be bringing on board.

