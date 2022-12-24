Liverpool injury latest: Expected return dates for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bobby Firmino & more

Liverpool’s fortune with injuries has been found to be wanting in large parts of the 2022/23 campaign so far – a reality fans will hope to see changed for the remainder.

A fresh virus sweeping England appears to have added to the club’s problems after the World Cup, though it’s muscular issues, as ever, that take centre stage in the latest injury update.

James Milner – ‘out for a couple of games’

James Milner was the first to succumb to injury in the Reds’ opening competitive fixture following Argentina’s success in Qatar.

The Englishman was forced off the field of play with a hamstring issue the midfielder didn’t initially feel was a cause for serious concern.

Jurgen Klopp’s update on the matter ahead of a Boxing Day trip to Villa Park, however, has clarified the matter.

“Millie didn’t get better since then – he will be out for a couple of games,” the German told reporters (as quoted by liverpoolfc.com).

READ MORE: ‘My god’ – Ex-Red blown away by Liverpool star v Man City; wants to see ‘scary’ Bundesliga talent playing alongside him

Trent Alexander-Arnold – ‘not part of the full session’

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the unfortunate recipients of the ‘virus’, which appears set to potentially rule out the club’s chief creator on the right flank of our clash with Unai Emery’s men in a couple of days.

“Trent hopefully will be better; he was not part of the full session but of parts, let’s see how that develops until tomorrow. That’s it,” the former Mainz boss spoke ahead of our Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa (via liverpoolfc.com).

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the virus stops with our 24-year-old fullback.

Bobby Firmino – ‘will look day by day with him’

Bobby Firmino was sadly ruled out of the 3-2 defeat in Manchester thanks to a minor calf injury Liverpool didn’t feel comfortable risking aggravating on the day.

“Millie didn’t get better since then – he will be out for a couple of games. Same for Bobby,” Klopp revealed in his pre-match presser (via liverpoolfc.com). “Bobby, it’s like this, he is already on the better side of it, even when it is only a few days ago, but it’s not a major thing, so we will look day by day with him.”

It now seems the issue will extend into the new year, leaving fans waiting until potentially January 2 for our meeting with Brentford to catch our next look at the Brazil international.

Diogo Jota – ‘beginning or early February’

A long-term injury to Diogo Jota left our options looking a little bare up top – an issue that has put another spotlight on Darwin Nunez and the Uruguayan’s contributions in his teammates’ absences.

“As far as we know he’s pretty much where he’s expected to be. He did go to Dubai,” Ben Dinnery told his YouTube channel (via This Is Futbol).

“As part of our warm weather training camp. However, he was working on an individualised programme or just keeping them involved in the process.

“We’re probably looking at the beginning or early February in terms of the Portuguese international coming back in contention.”

Hopefully, no further complications will arise ahead of an important month of fixtures including, most notably, our Champions League Round of 16 clash with holders Real Madrid.

Luis Diaz – the Dubai setback

Luis Diaz sadly suffered an injury setback during Liverpool’s warm weather training camp in Dubai that will now likely leave him out of action until March.

Pep Lijnders appeared optimistic about the loss in his pre-match press conference for our Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City (relayed in a tweet by James Pearce), though there’s no denying the blow to our plans in the second-half of the campaign.

Lijnders on Jota/Diaz: "For Luis, for the team, it’s really sad it happened but he will take this time to come back stronger. Jota is in the timeframe. He was with us in Dubai, in the video meetings." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 21, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?