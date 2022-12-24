(Photo) Liverpool may have to sign a forward in January after latest injury suggestion in Christmas squad photo

That time of year has come around again when Jurgen Klopp’s men pull on their Santa hats and take a festive photo ahead of Christmas Day.

One notable absentee, however, was that of Liverpool’s £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, which, along with the unavailability of the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, would suggest that the forward has picked up a potential injury.

It’s a reality that may very well force the club to dip into the market for more than just a midfielder given that our forward options are currently limited to Fabio Carvalho and Mo Salah (without turning to Academy options or Harvey Elliott).

You can catch the festive snap below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account: