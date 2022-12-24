(Video) Eagle-eyed LFC fan spots moment just before Ake goal that will have horrified Klopp

Liverpool are known for their full-throttle football under Jurgen Klopp – aggressive pressing, marauding fullbacks, devastating forwards, the whole lot.

Though it has perhaps gone under the radar in comparison, the Reds’ defensive efforts were equally worthy of praise in recent years, though were found somewhat lacking in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup for Nathan Ake’s game-winning goal.

A handful of the visitors were spotted dawdling in the box as Kevin De Bruyne fired in a well-placed cross, with not a single player tracking the runs of Pep Guardiola’s men at the far post.

It’s a minor detail that will have no doubt been replayed at length as Jurgen Klopp seeks to improve his outfit for the second-half of the campaign.

You can catch the clip and picture below, courtesy of Sky Sports: