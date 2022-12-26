Andy Cole asks ‘stop disrespecting my name’ after Nunez comparison

Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a mixed start to life with Liverpool as many supporters have been happy to see his performances but will certainly be hoping for the Uruguayan to provide more big moments and goals in the second part of the season.

One Twitter user used statistics to show that our No.27 has missed a lot of chances but is still playing well by comparing his numbers to Andy Cole and the former Manchester United forward replied to this comment:

‘Sorry Dave worded wrongly or rightly…. People need to stop disrespecting my name… because I don’t play the game , just a quiet guy getting on with life people think they can disrespect me 🤷🏾‍♂️…. Look at the numbers and compare them to anyone else …’

It seems that this has all got a little out of hand and the true meaning lost, the original Tweet was seemingly meant as a boost to the confidence and the perceived idea of the ability of the former Benfica forward who arrived at Anfield in the summer but by comparing him with the 51-year-old – it’s blown up.

By going on to list his accolades, it’s clear that the former Newcastle United man was upset to see that he was being touted as a poor finisher himself and so felt the need to defend himself and his career.

For us, it can be seen that he thinks being compared to our new star striker is disrespectful but let’s hope we can just take it as the retired pro wanting to defend his honour rather that ridicule our man.

Thought this was supposed to be the season of goodwill for all!

You can view the Tweets via Andy Cole’s Twitter account:

