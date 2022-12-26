(Video) Ben Doak nearly ends Lucas Digne’s career with merciless nutmeg dummy

Liverpool had a shaky second-half against Aston Villa but in Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak, Jurgen Klopp was able to provide minutes to two players who showcased that their talent is far greater than their age may suggest they could be.

After the Spaniard scored his opening goal for the Reds, the young Scot was handed his chance to come onto the pitch and he immediately made an impact on Lucas Digne who won’t forget his first clash with the 17-year-old.

READ MORE: (Video) Stefan Bajcetic scores his first Liverpool goal and restores two-goal lead

The former Everton defender tried to mark the former Celtic teenager tightly but when the ball was fired into his feet, a drop of the shoulder and roll of the defender meant that the ball was soon travelling between his legs.

With the constant clamour for new signings from many of our supporters, the future is bright at the academy and we could save ourselves a lot of money if they continue to progress.

You can watch Doak’s skill courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @LuisDiazzler on Twitter):

Ben Doak just sent Digne to the shops right there😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/ECjyDxH3Tu — ًً🧉 (@LuisDiazzler) December 26, 2022

