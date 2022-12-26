(Video) Watch what Jordan Henderson did after Alexander-Arnold’s sublime pass

Liverpool enjoyed a victorious visit to Villa Park and left the Boxing Day fixture with three goals and three points but many were left talking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass in the build-up to Mo Salah’s opening goal.

Our No.66 provided the pre-assist for Andy Robertson and the outside-of-the-boot effort was so good that Jordan Henderson couldn’t help but award praise for the goal to the Scouser in our team.

As soon as the Egyptian King had rolled the ball into the back of the net and he had glanced to see that the linesman’s flag had not been raised, our captain immediately pointed to his right-back.

It was a simple action but it shows how quickly the 32-year-old realised the role of his international teammate in the festive fixture’s opening goal.

You can watch Henderson’s reaction to Alexander-Arnold’s pass via @primevideosport on Twitter:

TAA ➡️ Robertson ➡️ Salah ➡️ Goal ⚽️ What a move and what a start for Liverpool 🔥#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/JRDgYGr5Tt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

