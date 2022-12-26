(Video) Klopp asked to comment on Aston Villa man’s World Cup penalty antics

Liverpool are readying themselves for a festive fixture against Aston Villa and in the lead up to the match, Jurgen Klopp was asked to comment on the actions of one of our opponents for the game.

The 55-year-old was asked for his thoughts on Emi Martinez’s unsportsmanlike behaviour during the World Cup Final penalty shootout and said: “Nothing to say about it [Martinez debate], congratulations for winning the World Cup. It was really well deserved, a tough game and after 80 minutes the best final I ever saw in my life. It was absolutely special.”

It was good that our boss managed not to get dragged into commenting on the 30-year-old and especially ahead of possibly facing him at Villa Park, if he is deemed ready to play once again after some considerable celebrations.

Our job is to look after ourselves and hopefully come away from Birmingham with all three points, should a penalty come our way then let’s hope the Reds fare better than the French did in Qatar.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Martinez (from 5:12) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

