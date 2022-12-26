‘Everything will be fine’ – Klopp confident that Nunez ‘will score goals’ despite failing to net against Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp has labelled Darwin Nunez’s performance against Aston Villa as ‘incredible’ despite the Liverpool forward failing to find the back of the net at Villa Park.

Goals from Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk had the Reds 2-0 up at the break before Ollie Watkins headed home early in the second half to give Unai Emery’s side some hope.

Teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic was introduced during the second half, however, and the young Spaniard netted his first senior goal for the club to wrap up all three points after exceptional work from our No. 27 in the build up.

“It was an incredible game he [Nunez] played,” the German told Amazon Prime (via This Is Anfield).

“And then life is unfair. He will score goals, I have no doubt about that. What he gives us is this depth, each ball you can control once and then play it in behind.

“That’s really tricky because he has power that is incredible. Of course, he will score.

“I was in this situation very often with strikers and everything will be fine. This game was exceptional.”

He may have spurned a number of chances against Manchester City earlier this week and again today, but his work rate and the havoc he wreaks amongst the opposition defence is something that certainly gives us encouragement.

The former Benfica forward is always on the move and it’s clear that he likes to receive the ball in behind – as soon as he sorts his finishing out then we have a serious player on our hands.

His work in the build up to Bajcetic’s goal was superb – the way he controlled the ball and kept it in play was quality and we certainly believe he’s going to score a huge amount of goals for the club.

He’ll be excited to be back in action on Friday when we welcome Leicester to Anfield – let’s hope for another huge three points.

