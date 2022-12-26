(Video) Klopp provides transfer update on ‘exceptional’ Bellingham

It’s certainly not normal to hear Jurgen Klopp speak about players from other clubs and so hearing him praise one of our biggest transfer targets is something of interest – even more so when that target is Jude Bellingham.

Facing the media ahead of the match against Aston Villa, the 55-year-old said: “I don’t like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional.

“If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I don’t think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player.

“What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it. I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development.”

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield for a long time but many expected that a deal being completed would be nearly impossible, yet continued updates from trusted sources has continued to raise the collective hopes of our supporters.

Although it’s clear from what the boss has said that money is and will always be a stumbling block, this is another positive insight into the fact that we are clearly interested and in the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on Bellingham (from 1:43) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

