Liverpool ‘make move’ for Cody Gakpo as discussions with PSV are described as ‘advanced’ – Paul Joyce

Liverpool have made a move for Netherlands star Cody Gakpo, that’s according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

The PSV winger impressed for his nation at the Qatar World Cup recently and the Reds are joined by Manchester United in the race for the 23-year-old’s signature.

So far for the Eredivisie outfit this term the forward has 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances (across all competitions) and it’s believed that discussions over striking a deal for his signature are at an ‘advanced’ stage.

GOAL’s Neil Jones has also revealed recently that the initial fee for the PSV No. 8 will be £37m and the deal may potentially rise to £50m.

When you consider the obscene price tag of many players nowadays, that rumoured fee does appear to be somewhat of a bargain, especially when you take into account the Dutchman’s impressive numbers.

You’d expect Virgil van Dijk, who captains the Netherlands side, to play a huge role in any potential deal for Gakpo.

The talented winger has spoke about making a switch to the Premier League recently while PSV manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy admitted recently that his side will struggle to retain his services in the coming months.

Despite the injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota at the moment, Darwin Nunez has showcased his ability to operate on the left of a front three while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started in the position at Villa Park today.

Although our main priority should be strengthening our midfield and we’re currently pretty well stocked in the attacking department, the idea of seeing Gakpo arrive at Anfield is certainly an exciting one.

Check Joyce’s tweet out below via his official Twitter account:

Liverpool want Cody Gakpo and discussions with PSV Eindhoven are advanced.https://t.co/GJlxwNjShf — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 26, 2022

