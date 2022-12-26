Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in a ‘record transfer’ for the Eredivisie outfit

Liverpool and PSV have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo to Anfield.

The Dutch club confirmed the move recently with a post on their official Twitter account which claims the 23-year-old will ‘leave for England imminently’.

The winger was also attracting serious interest from Manchester United but it now appears that Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the race for his signature.

READ MORE: ‘Everything will be fine’ – Klopp confident that Nunez ‘will score goals’ despite failing to net against Aston Villa

It’s believed that the German tactician is desperate to sign a new central midfielder but the serious potential that Gakpo is showing is something that will excite Reds fans.

As well as impressing for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, the forward has 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances this term (across all competitions) and he’ll look to continue his impressive form in the Premier League.

The Dutch outfit have not revealed the price tag, but have confirmed it’s a ‘record transfer fee’ for them.

GOAL’s Neil Jones reported recently that the initial fee for the Dutchman will be £37m with the potential for the deal to rise to £50m with a number of add-ons.