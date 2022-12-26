‘It’s happened again’ – Manchester United embarrassed yet again as Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSV for Cody Gakpo to join the Anfield outfit and the move will come as a huge disappointment to Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s side were eager to secure the 23-year-old’s signature but it appears that he’s now opted for a move to the FA Cup champions instead.

As spotted by @PassLikeThiago on Twitter, Red Devils fans have been too quick to jump onto YouTube to ‘welcome’ players to Old Trafford in the past and they’ve done exactly the same this time around.

Previously, compilation videos have been uploaded to YouTube ‘welcoming’ the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Darwin Nunez to the red half of Manchester, only for the players to opt for a switch to Jurgen Klopp’s side instead.

We don’t blame these players for opting for a move to Merseyside and let’s hope Gakpo can enjoy a successful career at the Reds.

Check the tweet below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

It’s happened again, it’s happened again, Manchester United, it’s happened again pic.twitter.com/e5sVvnprdu — – (@PassLikeThiago) December 26, 2022

