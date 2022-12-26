Martin Odegaard reveals his ‘big goal’ as he’s asked about Liverpool transfer

Martin Odegaard has dismissed the idea of leaving Arsenal to join Liverpool and has insisted he wants to stay at the Emirates for ‘several years’.

The Norway international, who grew up supporting the Anfield outfit, was asked about the prospect of joining Jurgen Klopp’s side but instead discussed how he’s enoying life in the capital with the Gunners top of the Premier League table at the moment.

“There is not much that can lure me away from here,” the Norwegian told NRK (via the Metro). “I have a very good time here.

“The way it is now, I can see myself being here for several years.