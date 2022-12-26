Martin Odegaard reveals his ‘big goal’ as he’s asked about Liverpool transfer

Martin Odegaard has dismissed the idea of leaving Arsenal to join Liverpool and has insisted he wants to stay at the Emirates for ‘several years’.
The Norway international, who grew up supporting the Anfield outfit, was asked about the prospect of joining Jurgen Klopp’s side but instead discussed how he’s enoying life in the capital with the Gunners top of the Premier League table at the moment.
“There is not much that can lure me away from here,” the Norwegian told NRK (via the Metro). “I have a very good time here.
“The way it is now, I can see myself being here for several years.
“I want to do something special here. Take part in shaping the club and winning things. That is the big goal. The plan is certainly to be here for a while.
“I’ve moved a lot over the years. Landing a bit and feeling like I’m in a place where I’m going to be, that’s a good feeling. Hopefully I will be here for many years.
“When I came here, I really felt at home from day one. I was received very well, everything was very natural. I felt like part of the team and the group from the start, so it felt very good to come here.
“Very nice people in the club. People who care about you and who really want you to succeed. Who really tries to do their part for you to succeed. And who have a bit of the same passion that I have, I feel, to really get better and work on things then. It was a good match right away.”
The former Real Madrid man has impressed for Mikel Arteta’s side this term.
The 24-year-old has six goals and two assists in 13 Premier League appearances and he’s one of the main reasons why the Emirates outfit are currently four points clear at the top of the table (at the time of writing).
Klopp was a huge admirer of Odegaard when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund and has previously admitted he held talks with the midfielder when he was a 15-year-old and playing for Stromsgodset in his home country.
The Merseysiders are looking to sign a new midfielder but it looks like the Arsenal man won’t be plying his trade under our German tactician anytime soon.
