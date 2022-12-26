(Video) Salah equals Dalglish as Alexander-Arnold delivers delicious pass to Robertson

A goal that is as important in terms of history and the present doesn’t come around too often but both Mo Salah and Andy Robertson managed to put their names in the record books with the opening goal at Villa Park.

Our Scottish left-back delivered a corner that was ultimately cleared to Trent Alexander-Arnold and his perfectly timed and dispatched outside-of-the-boot pass back to his fellow full-back was nothing short of mesmerising.

READ MORE: Andy Cole asks ‘stop disrespecting my name’ after Nunez comparison

The captain of Scotland timed his run to perfection and managed to get his left boot onto the ball and he rolled the ball across the box to our Egyptian King.

He ensured the chance was not wasted and the 30-year-old rolled the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring, putting him level with Kenny Dalglish as the joint seventh highest scorer in our history and ensuring that the assist was the highest number of assists ever recorded by a defender in Premier League history.

You can watch Salah’s goal via @primevideosport on Twitter:

TAA ➡️ Robertson ➡️ Salah ➡️ Goal ⚽️ What a move and what a start for Liverpool 🔥#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/JRDgYGr5Tt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?