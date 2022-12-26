(Video) Salah and van Dijk combine to double Liverpool’s festive lead at Villa Park

In what was a brilliant first-half for the neutrals, Liverpool managed to double their lead thanks to a goal that came from another corner and because of the quick thinking of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Some really positive and persistent play from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain led to him finding Darwin Nunez, the Uruguayan then carried the ball into the box before testing both opposition defence and ‘keeper and winning a corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered the resulting corner kick and the ball pinballed around the box before finding the feet of Mo Salah, his quick and calm thinking meant that he controlled the ball into the path of Virgil van Dijk.

Our No.4’s effort was deflected on the way into the back of the net, something which may be further examined by the dubious goals panel later, and that was enough to double the lead for the Reds on Boxing Day.

You can watch the video of van Dijk's goal via @primevideosport on Twitter:

It's Liverpool's night so far at Villa Park 👏 Virgil Van Dijk's deflected effort finds the bottom corner to double the visitor's lead ✌️#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/4talVUAb1w — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

