(Video) Stefan Bajcetic scores his first Liverpool goal and restores two-goal lead

It was a dominant first-half performance from Liverpool that was followed by a difficult start to the second 45 minutes but a third goal with just over 10 minutes remaining killed the game, the fact it was scored by Stefan Bajcetic made it even more special.

The 18-year-old had just 21 minutes of league experience in his career when he found the back of the Villa Park net and it was a superbly cool finish from the Spaniard, one that made his the second youngest from his nation to score a goal in the Premier League.

It came from Darwin Nunez causing yet more havoc on the left-wing and he managed to keep the ball on the pitch and fire a shot on goal, an effort which was parried to the path of his teenage teammate.

The former Celta Vigo youngster had one touch to chip the ball over an onrushing Robin Olsen and he then calmly passed the ball between the legs of Tyrone Mings and into the back of the net – delivering a festive three points to the Reds.

You can watch the video of Bajcetic’s goal via @primevideosport on Twitter:

A moment Stefan Bajcetic will never forget ❤️ Just a couple of minutes after coming onto the pitch the teenager scores his first senior goal to restore Liverpool's two-goal cushion 👊#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/nEy3AGa7oQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

