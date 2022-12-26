(Video) “Vamos!” – Darwin Nunez’s full-time tunnel celebrations after Boxing Day win

Liverpool supporters will be hoping that Darwin Nunez soon begins to add goals to his high performance level but it’s clear that he’s still enjoying his football for the Reds, as shown by his post-match celebrations.

After being awarded the man of the match award from Amazon Prime Video, the Uruguayan then had time to celebrate with the travelling Kopites in the away end once all three points had been secured at Villa Park.

The 23-year-old then carried this jubilation into the tunnel after he left the pitch and cameras for the club’s social media channels picked up the moment that he shouted: “Vamos!” on his way to the dressing room.

It’s clear that the former Benfica man has many friends and admirers inside the dressing room and from many associated with the club, let’s hope that this leads to yet more impressive performances from our new hero.

You can watch Nunez’s celebrations via @LFC on Twitter:

