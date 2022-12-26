Virgil van Dijk drops major hint that suggests Liverpool are preparing for busy January transfer window

Virgil van Dijk has admitted he’s hoping for Liverpool to add reinforcements to their squad in January with less than one week until the transfer window opens.

Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he wants to add new faces in the coming months, most notably a new midfielder, with Jude Bellingham remaining the German’s main priority.

The Reds retuned to Premier League action tonight and although they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 to earn a huge three points, the Netherlands captain has insisted ‘quality is always welcome at Liverpool’.

“Hopefully the injured players can come back soon, and hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club,” the No. 4 said (as quoted by The Anfield Talk on Twitter). “We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool.”

READ MORE: (Video) Stefan Bajcetic scores his first Liverpool goal and restores two-goal lead

The FA Cup champions had a far from ideal first half to the campaign which only strengthened calls for new signings to be made.

Long-term injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota certainly haven’t helped, but with many of our current midfield options now the wrong side of 30, additions in the middle of the park wouldn’t go amiss.

Any potential deal for Bellingham is likely to be struck in the summer while we’ve also been linked to World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez and Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat.

It’s clear that van Dijk would like to see some new additions to the squad and he’s certainly not the only one.

Check @TheAnfieldTalk’s tweet out below via Twitter: