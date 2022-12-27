Exclusive: The three midfield options Liverpool on ‘Klopp’s list’ for January – Chorianopoulos

Liverpool look to be about to secure a deal for Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window and Giannis Chorianopoulos reported that there was still an expectation of a midfielder to also arrive in the coming month.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, the Greek sports journalist provided further information: ‘At the moment, as you can imagine there are rumours about midfield targets, but as I know Liverpool are moving in the market. Of course, as you know a bid does not mean a done deal or a transfer but they are in the market’.

Confirming which names are currently in the mix for a possible deal, he added: ‘Enzo Fernandez for sure but his €120m release clause is a problem but Klopp likes him a lot because of his age, potential and experience at a high level. Moises Caicedo and Sofyan Amrabat are also in. Nothing new but they are on the list for sure. And of course as you can understand they are not the only players on Klopp’s list’.

These are all certainly names that we have heard linked with a move to Anfield before and the absence of Jude Bellingham shows that a possible deal for the 19-year-old won’t be happening until the summer.

In Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Sofyan Amrabat though, Jurgen Klopp may have three players that are all attainable in the first month of 2023 but it’s not known how much money we have to spend.

With the reported £38 million being spent up front for the PSV attacker and a plotted move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the summer, then we may not be able to break that bank on a huge deal.

It’s hard to know how much each player will cost but of the mentioned names above, the Moroccan may be the most likely but we may yet find out more about the other names on the manager’s list.

