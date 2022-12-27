Liverpool fans all say the same thing as Romano reveals Gakpo transfer update

With Cody Gakpo being a Dutch international and just returning from the World Cup on the eve of his agreed deal with a move to Liverpool, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out who may be attributed some credit for helping get this deal over the line.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Cody Gakpo will travel to England in order to complete medical tests as new Liverpool player. Contract already agreed and signed. 🔴🩺 #LFC

‘Gakpo spoke to Virgil van Dijk when the official bid was submitted – and he’s now set to be unveiled as new LFC player’.

READ MORE: Liverpool target new midfielder in January after Gakpo deal but not Bellingham – report

Virgil van Dijk is not only an international teammate for the 23-year-old but also his captain and being able to have someone that influential to help convince the forward that a move to Merseyside is right for him, will no doubt have made a big difference.

Whilst everyone was looking towards Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s public courtship of Jude Bellingham in Qatar, maybe we should have been looking to ‘Agent Virgil’ – as many have begun labelling our No.4.

Adding a sixth experienced forward to our front line will mean that Jurgen Klopp has a very potent strike force to select from in the coming months and will also help ease the pain caused by current injury concerns to Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

Let’s hope that we can continue to reap the rewards of work done by our current squad to attract more key names to Anfield and that the PSV forward proves to be a big hit for the Reds.

You can view the update on Gakpo and van Dijk via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Cody Gakpo will travel to England in order to complete medical tests as new Liverpool player. Contract already agreed and signed. 🔴🩺 #LFC Gakpo spoke to Virgil van Dijk when the official bid was submitted – and he's now set to be unveiled as new LFC player. pic.twitter.com/Xs8o0CCU0U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?