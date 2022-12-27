Liverpool target new midfielder in January after Gakpo deal but not Bellingham – report

Liverpool supporters were shocked to hear that a deal had been agreed for us to sign Cody Gakpo to join the club in the coming days but it appears as though this may not be the final deal of the January transfer window.

As reported by Giannis Chorianopoulos: ‘After Gakpo deal, Liverpool will move forward for a midfielder. The plan is to sign him during this transfer period. Bellingham for summer’.

There has been some worries shared that signing the PSV attacker, although certainly exciting, does not address the main issue in our squad at present which is believed to be in the midfield area.

Having the option of six potent forwards will be great but many still want a new option in the middle of the field and if Jude Bellingham can’t come until the summer, then there will be a clamour for a new man to arrive in January.

Names like Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez have been touted already and with there only being a reported £38 million spent upfront for the Dutch winger, then it’s fair to assume we have some more money in the bank.

Whether these words from the Greek sports journalist ring true, we will have to wait and see but there will be hope that more senior reporters can start sharing this news too and raise hopes even further of another deal in the coming window.

