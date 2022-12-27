PSV fan begs Liverpool supporters to ‘take good care of our boy’ after Gakpo deal agreed

Out of seemingly nowhere Liverpool have agreed a deal for Cody Gakpo and it’s as big news for our supporters as it is for PSV fans who are clearly going to be upset by losing their star man.

One supporter was so affected by this news that they took to Reddit to write an open letter to all of our fans, that is titled: ‘Please take good care of our boy Cody’.

Describing joy over seeing the 23-year-old moving to Anfield rather than Old Trafford is something we can all agree with but it’s always a really good sign to see a club devastated to lose their player.

Although that may sound a bit harsh, you can always understand how good a player must be if the people who watch them week-in, week-out adore them and let’s hope that the Dutchman proves to be a big hit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

To see a youngster come through the academy from six-years-old and go on to be one of the most sought after attackers in world football would be something that would fill supporters with immense pride and huge sadness over his departure.

Let’s hope that the Holland World Cup star can have a long and successful career on Merseyside and that we’ll be equally as sad to see him play his final game for the Reds.

You can view the full post about Gakpo via Reddit user u/StanSc:

