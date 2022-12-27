‘Same as Darwin Nunez’ – Romano confirms Gakpo’s fee, clauses and contract length

Liverpool supporters were on a high after defeating Aston Villa but then pushed into elation with the surprise news broken by PSV which confirmed that we had agreed a fee for Cody Gakpo, ahead of a transfer for the Dutchman.

Despite some whispers of interest during the World Cup and in the past, there was certainly no strong rumours about this deal until it was broken on Boxing Day evening and now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed more details about the transfer.

The Italian journalist Tweeted: ‘Cody Gakpo has agreed a six year deal with Liverpool, same as Darwin Nunez last summer. All clauses have already been approved. 🔴🇳🇱 #LFC

Guaranteed fee: £37m’.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch what Jordan Henderson did after Alexander-Arnold’s sublime pass

Signing the 23-year-old on a six-year deal is confirmation that Jurgen Klopp is again looking to the present and the future with his recent deals and in the attacker, we have a real threat for many years to come.

The short-term solution to the absence of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino will be a massive boost, the long-term juggle of a now six-man strong attack will be a headache for the boss but exciting for supporters.

Operating mainly from the left, the man with three goals in the World Cup will be up against our Colombian signed from Porto and the pair will be make for a potent duo for many years to come.

To be able to sign a player of international pedigree for an upfront fee of less than £40 million is a major coup and shows once again the pulling power of our club.

You can view Romano’s Gakpo update via his Twitter account:

Cody Gakpo has agreed a six year deal with Liverpool, same as Darwin Nunez last summer. All clauses have already been approved. 🔴🇳🇱 #LFC Guaranteed fee: £37m. pic.twitter.com/XgIfc3VaSf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2022

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?