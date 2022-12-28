39-year-old’s work for ‘missing link’ Gakpo shows he could replace Julian Ward at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo is set to arrive at Liverpool despite the uncertain future of both Julian Ward and our owners, showing that there is clearly work still being carried out by both parties but that there are also others involved in transfer dealings.

Long before the PSV forward was confirmed to be making a move to Anfield it was reported (via LFC Transfer Room): ‘Dutch Presenter & former footballer Hans Kraay Jr. speaking to ESPN reveals that he spoke with Liverpool’s Pep Lijnders and is convinced they will ‘absolutely’ move in for PSV’s Cody Gakpo. The assistant manager supposedly referred to Gakpo as the ‘missing link’’.’

This above report shows that Pep Lijnders must have been heavily involved with this transfer and his first-hand experience of working in the Eredivisie would have bolstered his chances of getting the move completed.

That’s not to say that our assistant manager single-handedly pulled this move off but if a player has apparently been highlighted by the Dutchman and then we sign him in the next window, it shows the influence he has.

There is a whole team of people working on every deal but if the hierarchy of the club see that Jurgen Klopp and his coaches are just as good as any sporting director we could hire, then this may explain the departure of Ward and the lack of news on a possible replacement.

Time will tell whether new ownership brings with it a change of tact but for now, we may well be in very safe hands thanks to the men already at the disposal of our manager.

