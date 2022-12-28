(Video) Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark show off their skills during mesmerising pre-match warm-up

Liverpool supporters were made fully aware of the talents that our academy possesses with two impressive cameos by Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak against Aston Villa but there was plenty of ability displayed pre-match too.

The 18-year-old who was set to go and score his first goal for the Reds enjoyed a warm-up with Bobby Clark and the Spaniard used the opportunity to show that he’s talented with plenty of parts of his body.

Right foot, left foot, outside of the foot and his back were all in use and the former Celta Vigo youngster is clearly talented in many areas.

With Jurgen Klopp, all the younger players are aware they will be handed chances if they work hard and show they have the talent that deserves to be rewarded.

You can watch the video of Bajcetic and Clark (from 2:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

