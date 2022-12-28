Caoimhin Kelleher considering his Liverpool future ahead of No.1 dreams – report

Liverpool supporters are in almost universal agreeance that Alisson Becker is one of the best stoppers in world football and Caoimhin Kelleher is one of the best No.2’s in the game, something that is both great and destined to not last for a long time.

It appears that the Irishman is not sure how long he can remain in his current role at Anfield, as reported by Paul Gorst: ‘Caoimhin Kelleher insists he will remain at Liverpool this season but has hinted he may consider his long-term options next summer’.

It’s certainly not great news for our fans to hear but it’s also something that few can really say comes as much of a surprise due to the high quality that he shows whenever given the chance for the Reds.

The 24-year-old has a long career ahead of him but it appears that from next summer he will be listening to offers that come along for his services, if they can offer more first-team football.

Jurgen Klopp will then be left with a decision to make about trying to retain the Republic of Ireland international, promoting Harvey Davies or Marcelo Pitaluga and even trusting Adrian to return to his role as back-up.

It would be hard to stand in the way of the ‘keeper who has been at the club for three years and is likely to attract a decent transfer fee.

If the right offer comes in, it may be the best decision for all parties to allow a much loved squad player to depart and achieve the career he deserves.

