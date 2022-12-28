(Video) Watch Cody Gakpo’s first Liverpool message outside AXA training centre

Liverpool fans will already be aware of the fact that the club has successfully completed a transfer for PSV’s highly-rated attacker Cody Gakpo.

Speaking outside the AXA training centre following the completion of a medical and documentation, the Dutch international greeted supporters online (via the club’s Twitter channel).

After registering 30 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions) in the first-half of the Eredivisie season, there’s a genuine sense of excitement over what the forward could bring.

Hopefully we’ll see the Netherlands man have a similar effect on our season as Luis Diaz had back in the 2021/22 term.

