(Video) Watch Cody Gakpo’s first Liverpool message outside AXA training centre

Posted by
(Video) Watch Cody Gakpo’s first Liverpool message outside AXA training centre

Liverpool fans will already be aware of the fact that the club has successfully completed a transfer for PSV’s highly-rated attacker Cody Gakpo.

Speaking outside the AXA training centre following the completion of a medical and documentation, the Dutch international greeted supporters online (via the club’s Twitter channel).

After registering 30 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions) in the first-half of the Eredivisie season, there’s a genuine sense of excitement over what the forward could bring.

Hopefully we’ll see the Netherlands man have a similar effect on our season as Luis Diaz had back in the 2021/22 term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top