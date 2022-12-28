(Video) Coutinho stays behind at Villa Park to chat to three surprise Liverpool players

Philippe Coutinho was given the chance to meet some of his former Liverpool teammates when his old club headed to Villa Park, the encounter with Jurgen Klopp alone showed that he clearly has plenty of happy memories from his days at Anfield.

However, thanks to cameras present for Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series, there were three men who the 30-year-old never actually played with during his time on Merseyside that he wanted to chat with after the match.

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago scores ridiculous Cruyff volley in Villa warm-up

Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara were spotted conversing with our former No.10 and Douglas Luiz after the game, with four of the five men being players for the Brazil national team it did make sense for them to be catching up.

As for our No.6, despite playing for Spain he was actually born in Brazil too so he would have had plenty in common with the others.

You can watch Coutinho’s catch-up (from 12:31) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?