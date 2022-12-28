‘Done and sealed’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms deal close for surprise Liverpool target

Liverpool have been characteristically swift in their swoop for top Manchester United target Cody Gakpo with the deal set to be completed in the very near future.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on Twitter that the Dutch international is due to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract (keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2028).

Cody Gakpo is currently on Merseyside for main part ofmedical tests ahead of signing for Liverpool, plan confirmed. Deal will be completed soon. 🚨🔴🩺 #LFC Gakpo’s contract will be valid until June 2028, as expected. Done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/6nFYyZclqa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

The Merseysiders are still expected to conduct further business in the current window – most critically, for a midfielder, though Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez is not up for consideration, according to David Lynch, despite reports to the contrary.

Though without question it’s a piece of business many a Liverpool fan will be delighted with, it comes as something of a surprise for a couple of reasons: firstly, being the clear need for midfield reinforcements and, secondly, the prior understanding that Gakpo was destined for Old Trafford.

Predominantly a left-sided forward (though capable of filing out across the forward line), the 23-year-old is nonetheless a welcome addition at a time where Liverpool attackers have been actively succumbing to injuries.

In Luis Diaz (25), Dawin Nunez (23) and, now, the PSV star (23) set to grace the front-three for the years to come, our recruitment team deserve a great deal of credit for protecting the future of the forward line.

